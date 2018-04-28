Amy Schumer: I lost my virginity through rape

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey recently, Amy Schumer revealed that she lost her virginity through rape In an interview with Oprah Winfrey recently, Amy Schumer revealed that she lost her virginity through rape

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, comedienne and actor Amy Schumer revealed that she was raped by her boyfriend. The actor said that the unfortunate incident happened while she was asleep. Schumer said that she considered the act committed by her then-partner as rape as she was not conscious during the entirety of the thing and that she had not given her consent to her partner.

“I didn’t consent, for me, I lost my virginity while I was asleep and that’s not OK,” Schumer said during the said interview with Oprah.

The actor further said that earlier she used to make light of it in order to bring it to people’s attention to what she called was ‘Grape’ or a ‘Gray-area rape’. Schumer also said that she felt bad for her former boyfriend then as he was clearly upset over what he had done.

Schumer said that the first thing he (the boyfriend) said when she woke up was that he was under the impression that she knew what he was going to do. The actor also said that she was heartbroken over the issue even more so because she felt betrayed. Despite feeling angry about what had transpired, Schumer said that at that moment she felt the need to comfort her then-boyfriend.

When further asked by Oprah if she felt differently about the experience years later, Schumer said, “There is the desire to label things so we can store it somewhere and put it away. I personally — I feel like I lost my virginity through rape. I didn’t consent, we hadn’t discussed it. We weren’t there in our relationship, and we talked about things, you know. We were open with each other.”

