Amy Schumer in talks for biopic on boxer Christy Martin

Actor and stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is in talks to portray boxer Christy Martin in a biopic. This will be the first dramatic role for Schumer, who has made a name for herself as a comedy actress in films like Trainwreck, Snatched and I Feel Pretty, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The movie will be directed and written by Katherine Fugate.

Martin grew up in West Virginia and earned the boxing nickname The Coalminer’s Daughter after her early successes in the ring. But as she started beating men, some purists tried to keep her down and one trainer ordered a boxer to break her ribs in a fight in an effort to change her mind about the sport, but she never gave up.

Ironically, she went on to marry Jim Martin, the trainer who ordered the beatdown, and then became the first woman to sign with boxing promoter Don King, who signed her to a series of pay-per-view fights.

Martin was the champion until Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila Ali arrived and beat her in 2003.

In her private life, she fell in love with another woman and left Jim, who shot and stabbed her and left her for good in a brutal and jealous rage.She recovered from her injuries, changed her name to Salters and testified against her husband, helping to put him behind bars.

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer is awaiting for the release of I Feel Pretty, which heads to the theaters this weekend.

In the film, Schumer plays an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis and wakes up from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet.

The film, written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein also stars Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Naomi Campbell, and Lauren Hutton.

