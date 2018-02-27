Amy Schumer says marriage to Chris Fischer ‘feels good’

Amy Schumer is enjoying every second of her marriage to chef Chris Fischer. Amy Schumer is enjoying every second of her marriage to chef Chris Fischer.

Actor-comedienne Amy Schumer is enjoying every second of her marriage to chef Chris Fischer, which she said ‘feels good’. The 36-year-old actor admitted that she has been misusing the wife moniker and said that it feels like a “novelty”.

In an interview with SiriusXM show You Up with Nikki Glaser, Schumer said her marriage feels “f**king good”. “I’m a wife as hell. But it’s still like, a novelty. Somebody went to sit next to (Chris) and he’s like, ‘My wife is sitting here,’ and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that.

“I just have been really overusing it to a degree that’s insane. Like, when it’s completely uncalled for,” Schumer said. The Trainwreck star also said that she is happy to have married Fischer early in their relationship. “Part of the thing that’s good about us getting married so quickly is that we’re so in love. Every girl I know, if they get proposed to they’re like, ‘Oh now? Now that I can’t have kids!'” she said.

Schumer and Fischer had sparked dating rumours after they were spotted dining together in New York City in early November 2017. The I Feel Pretty actor was earlier in a relationship with Ben Hanisch. They broke up in May last year after dating for two years.

