Geoffrey Rush resigns as AACTA president amid allegations

Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has resigned as the president of Australia’s screen industry academy after recent allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” against him.

The 66-year-old announced he was stepping down as the president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) ahead of the academy’s annual awards on Wednesday, saying it was ‘effective immediately’ and until these issues were ‘resolved.’

However, Rush has denied any inappropriate behaviour at the Sydney Theatre Company, reports ABC online. The Academy Award winner has been accused of “inappropriate behaviour” while acting in a production of ‘King Lear.’

The Sydney Theatre Company reportedly said it received a complaint from a staffer a little under two years ago relating to Rush’s time on the production that ran from November, 2015 to January, 2016.

AACTA, in a statement, said it accepted and respected Rush’s decision to voluntarily step aside as the president.

“We have been deeply concerned about the situation and support a course of action that both respects Geoffrey’s rights to the presumption of innocence and due process, but also acknowledges good corporate governance in these circumstances,” the statement said.

However, the Sydney Theatre Company has not disclosed details of the allegation.

Geoffrey Rush is well known for playing the role of Captain Barbossa in Pirates of the Caribbean. Some of his other renowned projects include Final Portrait, The King’s Speech, Genius, Holding the Man, The Eye of the Storm among others. He will be next seen in Storm Boy.

