American Horror Story Cult: Ryan Murphy reveals about Lena Dunham’s character

Lena Dunham would be starring as Valerie Solanas in the upcoming American Horror Story: Cult Lena Dunham would be starring as Valerie Solanas in the upcoming American Horror Story: Cult

Ryan Murphy confirmed that Lena Dunham would be starring as Valerie Solanas in the upcoming American Horror Story: Cult. Dunham would be taking on the role of Solanas, the woman who attempted to murder Andy Warhol in the 1960s, in episode seven of the new FX horror anthology TV series, reported Deadline. Her role will be the central point of the story.

“It’s about female rage and that’s in the country now. Solanas wrote the SCUM Manifesto. She told all women to kill men, and it was their only way to rise to power,” Murphy said. Solanas was a radical feminist who rose to prominence after she moved to New York in the mid-1960s, met American artist Andy Warhol and became a part of his circle of intellectuals and artists.

Fan theories and excitement flooded the social media when news about the next season of American Horror Story was announced. With Murphy confirming the gossip that is making rounds on Reddit, we come to know both Lena and Emma Robert are going to be in this season. Their roles have been confirmed as well.

Julia Robert’s niece, Emma Roberts will also be joining this season. She will be playing Serina Belinda, a news anchor. Both the actors will have only one episode appearances along with the rest of the female cast.

According to a report on Refinery 49, Ryan had also said that he hopes to focus on the divide across the country after Trump’s election. The new season will hardly have any familiarity with the older seasons, however, the report further confirmed that there would be no supernatural entities.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd