Amber Heard sues film producer over nude scenes

Actress Amber Heard has sued producer Christopher Hanley for unauthorised usage of her nude body double in London Fields. She filed a countersuit against Hanley after she was sued for $10 million for breaching contract because she allegedly failed to “perform certain acting services”, reports people.com.

According to the countersuit documents that Heard filed on Thursday, she accused Hanley of breaking her nudity clause by secretly using a body double to film “an explicit pornographic scene”. She has claimed that Hanley and production company Nicola Six Limited did this to deliberately mislead audiences into believing she had filmed the scene. The “pornographic” scenes allegedly involved a female police officer and a female detainee on the hood of a car and a police baton.

“This case shines a spotlight on the dark underbelly of Hollywood. Amber Heard is the latest victim of this lascivious and sexploitive couple,” Heard’s lawyer said in the documents. The cross-complaint documents also claimed the actress “insisted on specific restrictions about nudity and sex scenes in the film as a condition to agreeing to appear” and that she had a “nudity rider” in her contract.

In a statement, the plaintiff’s attorney Mathew Rosengart called Heard’s cross-complaint a “work of fiction”. “It is nothing more than a meritless smear tactic designed to distract from her own misconduct,” Rosengart said, people.com reported.

Based on Martin Amis’s 1989 novel “London Fields” is a noirish dark thriller that focuses on Heard’s character — Nicola Six — who has a premonition of her impending murder. She begins a tangled love affair with three men, one of whom she knows will kill her. Directed by Mathew Cullen, the film also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess, Theo James and Cara Delevingne among others.

