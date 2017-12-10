Amber Heard responds to JK Rowling’s statement on casting Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts

Amber Heard breaks her silence. Amber Heard breaks her silence.

Warner Bros and JK Rowling had earlier defended the decision to have Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts movie despite allegations of domestic violence that were leveled against the star.

Now, Amber Heard has broken her silence and defended the choice to keep Johnny Depp in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film, The Crimes of Grindelwald, even after criticism from the author’s fans.

Heard, who has said that Depp physically and verbally abused her throughout their short marriage, responded to the statements on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The actress is thought to have done so because of Warner Bros’ decision to only include 10 words of the original statement in their comments.

She captioned the photo, “For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick & choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right. Women, stay strong.”

Her statement read, “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity.”

Earlier, Rowling had said she and director David Yates did consider recasting the role for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindlewald.

However, despite being “deeply concerned” by the reports, she said that based on her “understanding of the circumstances”, they decided to stick with Depp.

Johnny and Amber settled their divorce case in August 2016, when the actress withdrew her application for a domestic violence restraining order as part of a reported 7 million dollars settlement.

