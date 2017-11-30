All The Money In The World new trailer: Ridley Scott miraculously replaces Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer within days

Christopher Plummer in a still from the new trailer of All The Money In The World. Christopher Plummer in a still from the new trailer of All The Money In The World.

Right after the news of Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual harassment broke out, Academy award-winning director Ridley Scott had made a decision. And miraculously within days of the announcement, Scott has delivered a new Kevin Spacey-free trailer. Living up to his statement to stick to the film’s December 22 date, Scott has completed a nine-day reshoot schedule with less than a month to go for the movie.

And the first footage of Christopher Plummer as J Paul Getty, the real-life oil magnate whose 16-year-old grandson was kidnapped for ransom in the 1970s, in this newly released trailer is nothing less than spectacular. While the makers have taken down the previous trailer video with Kevin Spacey, interestingly enough, Plummer was even Scott’s first choice for the role. But owing to the makers’ demand for a flashier actor, Kevin was cast in the film.

All the Money in the World focuses on Michelle Williams’ character Gail Getty, who frantically tries to convince her father-in-law, (who, by the way, was once believed to be the richest man in the world) to pay her kidnapped son’s ransom. But Paul disagrees. Based on true events, All The Money In The World is a gripping tale of the dark struggle of choosing between love and money (or power?).

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about the replacement, Ridley said, “We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.” Reportedly, the film was originally made on a budget of $40 million but the cost of re-shooting with Plummer and editing the film simultaneously took up about $10 million more. A feat like this is one that filmmakers and studios generally avoid with such a close release, but Scott, TriStar, and Imperative Entertainment have taken it up willingly.

Kevin Spacey in a still from the removed trailer of All The Money In The World. Kevin Spacey in a still from the removed trailer of All The Money In The World.

Based on the book by John Pearson, All The Money In The World has been written for the screen by David Scarpa.

