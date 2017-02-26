Aliens and Titanic actor Bill Paxton dies at 61

The family representative issued a statement on Sunday on the death. The family representative issued a statement on Sunday on the death.

A family representative says prolific and charismatic actor Bill Paxton, who played an astronaut in Apollo 13 and a treasure hunter in Titanic, has died from complications due to surgery. The family representative issued a statement on Sunday on the death. Further details were not provided. Paxton, a Texas native, got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the `70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera.

He quickly became a favourite of director James Cameron through the `80s and `90s, appearing in films such as “The Terminator,” “Aliens” and Titanic.” The statement says “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.” The family requested privacy at this time.

The actor was in negotiations to star opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the upcoming movie Grand Theft Auto. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old actor was in talks to star as Jack Thompson, a lawyer who wanted to ban video game violence.The news came one week after Radcliffe was reportedly in talks to star as Sam Houser, the co-founder and president of Rockstar Games. Sam is best known for popularising video game GTA as one of the gaming world’s biggest franchises but also amping up the violent quotient.