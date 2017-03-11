Ali Fazal’s look from British film Victoria and Abdul out, see pics

Ali Fazal look from his upcoming film Victoria and Abdul is endearing. Ali Fazal look from his upcoming film Victoria and Abdul is endearing.

While other Bollywood actors make a lot of noise about their Hollywood projects, Ali Fazal lets his work do the talking. He is set to appear in a British film but rarely he has spoken about it. Ali will be seen in a film titled Victoria and Abdul alongside Judi Dench. We got hold of some pictures revealing Ali’s look from the international project.

Recently, we saw the actor posing against the backdrop of Taj Mahal, Agra. Ali plays the role of Abdul, a close confidant of Queen Victoria, in the biographical-drama and considering this film is partially based in the colonial era, there will be a few shots from India too.

The British American film is directed by Stephen Frears and written by Lee Hall. It is based on the book by the same name written by Shrabani Basu, and explores the unlikely friendship between Queen Victoria and a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim. The film stars Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Eddie Izzard, Tim Pigott-Smith, and Adeel Akhtar.

See Ali Fazal’s looks from Victoria and Abdul:

“She (Queen Victoria) had an affair with a servant and that became one of the most hushed-up scandals in the royal family. So I will be playing the role of the servant,” Ali Fazal had previously said during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Ali Fazal’s Hollywood project may not have gained a huge publicity like Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage or Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch, yet his looks from this film is definitely keeping us on our toes.

This, however, is not Ali’s first international venture. He was also seen seen in Paul Walker, Vin Diesel starrer Fast and Furious 7.

Victoria and Abdul will release on September 22, 2017.

