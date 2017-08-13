Ali Fazal hopes Victoria and Abdul eradicates racism and helps people to learn to love

Ali Fazal shares the screen space with Judi Dench for the first time in Victoria and Abdul. Ali Fazal shares the screen space with Judi Dench for the first time in Victoria and Abdul.

As Stephen Frears directorial Victoria and Abdul is all about to release in theaters, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram giving people another reason to watch the film. Commenting on the on-going unrest in some parts of the world, the actor said that he hopes his film helps people to learn to love and get rid of any such sort of hatred for their fellow human beings. Posting a selfie from the sets of the film, Ali wrote a message for his fans.

“Caught out.. #victoriaandabdul #vanda #V&A .. i don’t say this to promote but i swear in times like these, i hope a film like ours drives some effin sense into people who are out there hating people over colors of skin, religion, clothes and eating habits. I hope that hope steers the way and we get to really see the world for what if was meant to be.. We blame, i blame. I get riled up and think to myself maybe i wish i could harm this person- i am wrong. I must be wrong. I doubt. But if an educated fool can, then anybody can. If you can learn to hate you can learn to love. Is it all too poetic? It isn’t my love. It used to be,” wrote Ali.

Victoria and Abdul marks debut of Ali Fazal as the lead actor in a Hollywood film. The actor would be sharing the screen space with veteran actor Judi Dench, who plays the role of Queen Victoria while Ali plays her clerk. The story of the film, which is based on a book by Shrabani Basu, explores the unique relationship Victoria shared with Abdul.

Talking about his film and working with Judi Dench, Ali quipped, “I am so proud to be part of such a piece in time and at the right time. Reasons are many and they are right.”

The film is scheduled for a September 22 release. Meanwhile, Ali has completed the shoot of Fukrey 2.

