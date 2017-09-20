Ali Fazal elated with response to ‘Victoria and Abdul’ in UK

Ali Fazal’s Victoria & Abdul begins with a bang at the UK box office. Ali Fazal’s Victoria & Abdul begins with a bang at the UK box office.

Actor Ali Fazal is happy that his Hollywood film ‘Victoria & Abdul’, in which he stars with Judi Dench, has had a good start at the UK box office.

Many cinema managers had been counting the days until the release of ‘Victoria & Abdul‘, according to British daily The Guardian, which claims the film has begun with a decent 1.85 million pounds ($2.5 million) from 605 cinemas, grabbing the second spot on the box office list after ‘It’.

Ali said in a statement: “I just can’t believe we are above such wonderful movies. Movies with people I love and their work being a genius. The box office is a different ballgame I suppose. So I guess I am happy. We are topping the charts after ‘It’.”

‘IT‘ had made a massive opening at the UK box office and has topped the charts leaving behind legendary Warner Bros horror films like ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Annabelle’. ‘Victoria & Abdul’ is expected to give a neck to neck competition to ‘IT‘ at the international box office.

Directed by Stephen Frears, the historical drama is based on the book ‘Victoria & Abdul: The True Story Of The Queen’s Closest Confidant’ by Shrabani Basu.

Starring the Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench as Queen Victoria and Ali Fazal as Abdul Karim, it revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey and how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.

