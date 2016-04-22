Alfonso Cuaron to be ‘consultant’ on Warner Bros’ ‘Jungle Book’?

Latest News

Alfonso Cuaron will reportedly be a consultant on "The Jungle Book" adaptation.

Published: April 22, 2016
Filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron will reportedly be a consultant on Warner Bros’ “The Jungle Book” adaptation.

Warner Bros has been making its own version of the classic Rudyard Kipling stories with actor-director Andy Serkis, at the helm.

Sources say that Cuaron will “consult” on the project, a Hollywood term that encompasses a lot of vague tasks from assisting in directing to even postproduction work, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio earlier this month pushed back the release date of the movie, which has been in production since March 2015, from October 6, 2017, to over a year later, October 19, 2018.

“Jungle Book” is Serkis’ first big feature after doing second-unit directing work on the three Hobbit movies.

