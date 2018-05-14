Alden Ehrenreich’s Solo A Star Wars Story interview gets interrupted by Harrison Ford

When two Han Solos meet… When two Han Solos meet…

Alden Ehrenreich, who will portray the character of Han Solo in the upcoming Star Wars film Solo: A Star Wars Story, was calmly giving an interview, when he got the surprise of his life. Harrison Ford, the actor who fans actually associate with the character, barged in and asked Alden to vacate his place.

“Get out of my place,” he said, which makes more sense as the ‘place’ may be the character of Han Solo that was immortalised by Ford in the original trilogy and the sequel trilogy’s first film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. “Get out of my life,” Ford continued. He might have been speaking for a section of fans who have been dismayed by the casting choice for the character. Alden, they say, is too short. But once the film hits theatres, the fans may find themselves pleased since Alden’s performance has been one of the things that were praised in early reactions after the world premiere.

Talking about Ford’s surprise entry, Alden later said, “He was so effusive about the movie and it meant so much to me and I know for Ron [Howard] and [Kathleen Kennedy] and everybody. It’s just such a huge deal to have him really genuinely love it. He really genuinely enjoyed the film and it meant a lot to me that he took the time to come out here and do that.”

Watch Harrison Ford surprise Alden Ehrenreich during his interview with @ETNow at the Solo: A Star Wars Story junket. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/Dn5QxCsuwk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 13, 2018

Harrison Ford has been credited for giving the character its iconic status. It was voted as one of the top characters in cinema last year. Smuggler Han Solo along with his co-pilot and friend Chewbacca explores the length and breadth of the galaxy far, far away in his space freighter, the Millenium Falcon. He assisted Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first Star Wars film.

