Remembering Alan Rickman’s Snape, the one who made all the sacrifices

There are certain defining moments in life that shape our identity and those epiphanic moments stay with us for the rest of our lives. For Potterheads who cheered for Neville and cried when Sirius Black died, there was a moment that made us question everything we had believed in thus far. This was the time when we found out that Severus Snape was the hero who lived in the shadows.

Like JK Rowling intended, Snape was hated for years until he sacrificed his life for the greater good. We rooted for Harry when he participated in the Triwizard tournament and hated on Snape when he got Lupin fired but we forgot to acknowledge all the times he really protected Lily’s boy because after all, he had her eyes.

Ever since he first associated himself with the dark side, Snape had earned bad reputation. And even when he got back on the good side, he still lived with all the hate that was spewed upon him. Probably it was his way of punishing himself for all the times he vowed his allegiance to the dark side. The life of a double agent was never going to be easy and to top it all, he had Voldemort on one side and Dumbledore on the other, Snape was walking a tight rope at all times.

Looking back at Harry’s early years at Hogwarts, we always believed that Snape was there to sabotage the boy’s plans but in fact, it was him who was trying to protect him. It was his unrequited love for Lily that made him care but those years when James bullied him mercilessly were never forgotten.

Always… Always…

The hatred for Snape was its peak when Dumbledore was pushed off the Astronomy Tower and we had declared him as the man whose agenda was to ruin Harry’s happiness. But nobody regretted it more than Snape. He was beyond devasted when he found out that “the boy must die”.

Snape was ultimately killed by Nagini but until he breathed his last, his true allegiance was never known by Harry. He lived his life protecting the chosen one and lived in the shadows posing as the villain. Potterheads still live in the regret of all those times when we hated on him when in fact he was a godfather-like figure to Harry. Had it not been for Snape’s protection, Harry would have probably not survived through Hogwarts.

Snape will always be the hero who looked out for Harry and for that, he will always be remembered.

