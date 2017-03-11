Aladdin makers on lookout for newcomers to play Aladdin and Jasmine

Musical feature film Aladdin will be casting two newcomers to play the lead roles of Aladdin and Jasmine. Musical feature film Aladdin will be casting two newcomers to play the lead roles of Aladdin and Jasmine.

The team behind Disney’s movie Aladdin have made an open casting call for their lead actors to play the male and female protagonists. The poster, uploaded to Twitter, reads: “Searching for Aladdin and Jasmine. These characters are Middle Eastern. Actors should be between 18-25 years old. They must be able to sing. Dance experience (is) a plus,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

According to the casting call, the rehearsals will begin next month, with filming to take place in London between July 2017 and January 2018. A longer casting call searching for the perfect Aladdin and Jasmine has also been posted online.

“The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures live-action adventure musical feature film ‘Aladdin’ will be casting two unknown newcomers to play the lead roles of Aladdin and Jasmine. BAFTA Award winner Dan Lin is producing the film, and he has stated that the director will be looking to cast newcomers in the major roles of Aladdin and Jasmine, and that they will be discovering new people that must have acting and singing abilities.

“Filming will take place in London and all talent must have legal eligibility requirements to work in the United Kingdom in the entertainment industry.”

The post also confirmed Guy Ritchie will be directing the movie.

“MTV Movie Awards winner Guy Ritchie will be directing ‘Aladdin’ from an adapted screenplay written by Grammy Award nominee John August based on the animated classic, about a street urchin who vies for the love of a beautiful princess, and uses a genie’s magic power to make himself off as a prince in order to marry her.”