Al Pacino joins the star-studded cast of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino has joined auteur Quentin Tarantino’s high-profile Mason Family murders movie, according to the Variety magazine. The film titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood already has names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds and Timothy Olyphant in the cast. Pacino will play the role of Marvin Shwarz, the agent of DiCaprio’s character.

Tarantino, known for Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill movies, reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt after having worked with them in Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds, respectively. The movie is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family cult. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film, with Pitt as his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be Tate’s neighbours. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, is being eyed to play slain actor Sharon Tate.

The film was supposed to be produced by The Weinstein Company. But after the Harvey Weinstein scandal and subsequent backlash in the form of #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, Tarantino found a new home for the movie in Sony.

Earlier this year, Tarantino had described the movie thus, “Sony and myself will be coming to the theatres with the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford. It’s very hush hush and top secret. But I can tell you that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969, at the height of the counterculture, hippy revolution and the height of new Hollywood. Street by street, block by block, we’ll transform Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will release on August 19, 2019 – commemorating the 50th anniversary of the murders.

