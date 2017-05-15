‘Agents of SHIELD’ actor Powers Boothe dies at 68

In this Aug. 19, 2014 file photo, actor Powers Boothe attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Sin City: A Dame To Kill For” in Los Angeles. Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV’s “Deadwood,” and in the movies “Tombstone,” “Sin City” and “The Avengers,” died Sunday, May 14, 2017. He was 68. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File) In this Aug. 19, 2014 file photo, actor Powers Boothe attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Sin City: A Dame To Kill For” in Los Angeles. Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV’s “Deadwood,” and in the movies “Tombstone,” “Sin City” and “The Avengers,” died Sunday, May 14, 2017. He was 68. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)

The American television and film Actor Powers Allen Boothe, who appeared in films like Sin City and TV shows including Deadwood and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has passed away at the age of 68. The actor died in his sleep of natural causes at his home here, his representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Boothe, who grew up in Texas, had done both character and villainous roles in his career spanning almost half a century. Initially, he featured in a number of Shakespearean productions including Henry IV and made his Broadway debut in the late ’70s in Lone Star & Pvt. Wars. s

In 1980, Boothe won an Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or special for playing cult leader Jim Jones in Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones. He gained a reputation for playing villains with memorable roles in Sudden Death (1995), Frailty (2001) and the nefarious Senator Roark in Sin City (2005). Perhaps his most famous villain role was Cy Tolliver, the ruthless saloon owner on Deadwood. Boothe made an appearance during the 1987 Celebrity Golf Challenge for Charity where he made the current long drive record for celebrities of 490 yards. For these efforts, Boothe was awarded the Golden Pumpkin.

Out of his recent outings, Boothe played the role of Gideon Malick as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debuting the role in 2012’s The Avengers and reprising it on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also appeared on TV shows like Nashville and 24.

Boothe was also nominated in two ensemble SAG Awards for Nixon (1996) and Deadwood (2007). He is survived by his wife Pam Cole and two children

children, Parisse and Preston.

