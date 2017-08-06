After Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot’s Criminal to release in India

The success of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has made possible the release of her 2016 film Criminal. The success of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has made possible the release of her 2016 film Criminal.

Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman has earned accolades in every corner of this world and India is no exception. In order to cash on to the popularity of the DC superhero film, one of Gadot’s earlier films, Criminal, will be released on August 11. Indian movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted to tell the news. He wrote, “Thanks to #WonderWoman ‘s success in India, @GalGadot ‘s 2016 Action thriller #TheCriminal releases this Friday Aug 11th..” with the poster of the film. You can see the tweet below.

Apart from Gal Gadot, Criminal stars Gary Oldman, Kevin Costner and Ryan Reynolds. The film is a thriller and is directed by another Israeli, Ariel Vromen. When a CIA agent Bill Pope (played by Ryan Reynolds) is tortured to death by a Spanish anarchist, CIA’s Quaker Wells (played by Gary Oldman) arranges for a criminal played by Kevin Costner whose brain can be implanted with the memories of the murdered CIA agent.

Gal Gadot plays the wife of Ryan Reynolds’ character in the film and although she has not done any action à la Wonder Woman, her role is still a strong one. It is a role that is usually given to female actors in a male-dominated Hollywood cast.

In the trailer, Kevin Costner’s character confronts her and says, “They stuck your husband in my head.”

The film had received largely negative reviews and was not successful at the box office.

But Gal Gadot’s fans would still love one of her films before she went mainstream in Patty Jenkins directorial Wonder Woman.

