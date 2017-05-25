After Pirates of The Caribbean, Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem to play The Invisible Man and Frankenstein

Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe and Sofia Boutella will be a part of a monster franchise being developed by Universal, Dark Universe. Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe and Sofia Boutella will be a part of a monster franchise being developed by Universal, Dark Universe.

Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem will be seen as arch enemies in their upcoming film Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and the film will hit the theatres in India tomorrow. However, it looks like fate has more in store for the two actors.

Universal Pictures Studio announced that its rebooted series of classic monster movies will be known as the Dark Universe where Johnny Depp will be playing the role of The Invisible Man while Frankenstein’s monster will be played by Javier Bardem. The team also include other Hollywood biggies like Tom Cruise as Nick Morton and Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll and Sofia Boutella in The Mummy. Russell Crowe’s character, Dr Jekyll, will be one of the characters who will be linking the films together. He owns a mysterious organisation, Prodigium, that tracks all the monsters in the world.

The entire team was photographed recently and it was too much Hollywood swag to handle. The Studio also announced that the Bill Condon will be directing Bride Of Frankenstein, which will release on February 14, 2019. The film will tell the story of a very modern woman in a classic tale.

The studio will already start its franchise with the release of Tom Cruise-starrer, The Mummy next month.

The studio has already released a logo, official social media handles, that have mentioned about the existence of monster films dating back to the old days in Hollywood.

The films go in this order:

Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection

Frankenstein

The Mummy

The Invisible Man

Bride Of Frankenstein

The Wolf Man

Phantom Of The Opera

Creature From The Black Lagoon.

