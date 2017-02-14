Adele didn’t break her Grammy to share it with Beyonce. It was an accident, watch video

Adele won Grammy awards under five category. Her song ‘Hello’ was announced as Song of The Year. Adele won Grammy awards under five category. Her song ‘Hello’ was announced as Song of The Year.

Adele swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home statuettes for the top prizes – album, record and song of the year – in a shock, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes. Instead of sounded happy, Adele sounded almost sorry during her acceptance speech.

“My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you,” the British singer said to Beyonce, seated in the front row, as she accepted her award. “I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humble and very grateful. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. This album for me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, was so monumental,” she added. A moment later, we saw her with a Grammy broken into two. Social media was quick to tag it as Grammys’ Mean Girls moment, saying that Adele wanted to share the award with Beyonce.

Only, she didn’t. Apparently Adele’s broken record was an accident and she could be seen handing over the award to exchange it.

Watch | Adele exchanges her broken award with a new one (Video credit: Recording Academy)

Adele, 28, won all five Grammys for which she was nominated, including for her comeback album “25” and her soaring ballad “Hello.” She became the first person in Grammy history to win the top three awards twice, following her wins for her last album “21” in 2012.

Beyonce, 35, had gone into Sunday’s awards show with a leading nine nominations for her powerful “Lemonade” album about race, feminism, and betrayal. She had been hoping to win her first album of the year Grammy. Adele, who now has a career total of 15 Grammys, seemed stunned, telling reporters backstage that she “felt like it was her (Beyonce’s) time to win.”

