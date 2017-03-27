Adam Sandler joins hands with Netflix to release his four films

Adam Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison Productions will produce each film, which will premiere only on Netflix. Adam Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison Productions will produce each film, which will premiere only on Netflix.

Adam Sandler will be releasing four movies on Netflix after he signed a deal with the online streaming giant. Adam’s production company, Happy Madison Productions will produce each film, which will premiere only on Netflix.

“ (I) Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them. I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support,” said Adam Sandler.

In 2014, Netflix had signed a deal with Happy Madison Productions to do a four-movie deal. The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over are said to have become the most-watched original films which were launched on the service.

“Adam Sandler is one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world. We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer.

Adam Sandler’s next movie, Sandy Wexler will release on April 14 on Netflix.

Adam Sandler began his career as a stand-up comedian. He did Saturday Night Live as a writer and featured player before starting his own production house, Happy Madison Productions. Later, he went on to produce, write and star in numerous films which later turned out to become box office hits. The Big Daddy actor has received critical accolades for his work in Punch-Drunk Love, Reign Over Me and Funny People.

Adam Sandler will soon be seen in Noah Baumbach’s upcoming comedy Meyerowitz alongside Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller and Emma Thompson.

