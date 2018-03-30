Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler to feature in Netflix film

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who have previously worked together in the movie Just Go with It, will be teaming up for another comedy, called Murder Mystery Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who have previously worked together in the movie Just Go with It, will be teaming up for another comedy, called Murder Mystery

Hollywood stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who had worked together in the movie Just Go with It, are reuniting again. According to a report by Variety, both Aniston and Sandler will be sharing the screen space again for Netflix’s comedy.

The primary plot revolves around Sandler, who will play a cop in the film. Sandler’s character and his wife, played by Aniston, will get embroiled in a murder. The two will be blamed for the incident, and things will take a dramatic and hilarious turn.

Kyle Newacheck, who has previously worked on the series Workaholics, will be directing the movie, according to the same report. The script of the film will be penned by James Vanderbilt, who has previously written the screenplays of The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Zodiac, among others.

According to reports, both Sandler and Aniston had been wanting to act in a film again after their previous film Just Go With It had minted money at the box office. The film had reportedly earned Rs 215 million globally.

While this is the first time Aniston will be working with Netflix, Sandler is already familiar with the game, and has been associated with the streaming giant through projects like The Ridiculous Six, Sandy Wexler and The Do-Over. According to a report by Variety, Netflix has had a fruitful relationship with the comedian and has signed him for another four projects.

Sandler will be seen in another Netflix comedy soon called The Week Of, which co-stars acclaimed comedian Chris Rock. Aniston, on the other hand, is all set to star in a drama opposite Reese Witherspoon, produced by Apple.

