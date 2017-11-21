Adam Driver unsure about seeing Star Wars The Last Jedi

Adam Driver portrays the role of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Adam Driver portrays the role of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Looks like Hollywood actor Adam Driver is still not sure about watching his own movies. The 34-year-old actor is not sure if he’s going to watch the upcoming Star Wars movie in which he reprises his role as Kylo Ren, as he finds it ”self-destructive” after a while, reports People Magazine.

In an interview with a leading U.S. magazine, when asked if he is going to his upcoming movie The Last Jedi, he said, “Undecided. I can’t just watch it objectively. I always hate it and then come back to, like, ‘Okay, that’s fine, it’s not about me. It’s the story.’ I can’t watch it once. I have to watch it five times, you know? The movie is over.”

Adding, “It’s on film, so it’s permanent. But if I think about it more, it’s just an obsessive loop I keep playing in my mind that I can’t get caught up in because it’s totally self-destructive and not helpful moving forward.”

The Silence star has appeared to hint that he doesn’t like tuning into his own movies.

While talking about Silence, the film he made with Martin Scorsese, he noted, “Actually, I hadn’t seen it. It was on TV the other night, which I was surprised by. And I’m like, ‘Oh, I can watch that. I’m not in a lot of that movie.”

But he made an exception as Adam made an exception though and did go to watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens with his wife Joanne.

“The Force Awakens is the only movie I’ve sat with an audience and watched. Joanne [his wife] hadn’t seen it. I didn’t tell her anything about it. I didn’t tell her I kill Han Solo. Credits started, the whole scroll at the beginning, and they start screaming, ‘Oh my God! It’s happening.’ And I flash-forward to where I killed Han, and I got really sick, and went really cold, waiting for when it was over,” explained Driver.

The eighth installment, The Last Jedi, in the epic sci-fi franchise Star Wars will hit theatres on December 15. Helmed by Johnson, The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Late Carrie Fisher, and Adam Driver in pivotal roles.

