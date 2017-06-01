Actor Sean Penn reunites with ex wife Robin Wright

Sean Penn and Robin Wright were officially divorced in August 2010. Sean Penn and Robin Wright were officially divorced in August 2010.

Hollywood actor Sean Penn and his ex-wife, actress Robin Wright, were spotted hanging out together in New York City. The exes were pictured arriving at an apartment together with packed duffel bags, reported E! online. For the outing, Penn opted for khaki cargo pants, an olive bomber jacket, and some comfy white shoes.

Meanwhile, the House of Cards actress was dressed low- key in jeans, a black jacket, and pink scarf. She was also wearing simple white shoes. Wright hasn’t been linked to anyone since calling off her engagement in 2015 to Ben Foster, who is now engaged and having a child with Laura Prepon. Penn hasn’t been in a relationship since his 2015 split with Charlize Theron.

The meeting seems to be more related to co-parenting. They have a 23-year-old son, Hopper, who lives here. He had opened up about a stint in a rehabilitation center. He’s publicly thanked his father for helping him.

Penn and Wright have been in and out of their 14-year marriage. The two were officially divorced in August 2010, but Wright first filed for divorce in December 2007. However, the former co-stars withdrew the paperwork in April 2008. In April 2009, Penn was back in court asking for a legal separation, but they soon reconciled. In August 2009, Wright filed for divorce a second time, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause.

