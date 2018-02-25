Notting Hill actor Emma Chambers dies at 53

The Vicar of Dibley actor Emma Chambers died at the age of 53. The Vicar of Dibley actor Emma Chambers died at the age of 53.

English actor Emma Chambers, popular for her roles in The Vicar of Dibley and Notting Hill, has passed away at the age of 53. She died of natural causes on February 21, the actor’s agent, John Grant, The Guardian reported.

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers. Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed.

“At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected,” he said in a statement. Chambers is survived by her husband actor Ian Dunn. Best known for playing Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley, the actor also worked in the 1999 film Notting Hill, in which she played Hugh Grant’s eccentric younger sister, Honey.

Dawn French, the star of The Vicar of Dibley, described her as “a unique and beautiful spark. I was regularly humped like this by the unique and beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot,” she posted along with a still with the actor. Hugh Grant also expressed his condolences on social media.

“Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news,” he tweeted. Broadcaster Emma Freud, who was Chambers’ friend, tweeted, “We’re very, very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being. How could you not love this girl,” she added while sharing a video with the actor’s work.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App