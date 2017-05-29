Actor Dwayne Johnson: I look up to Tom Hanks with great respect

Tom Hanks had appeared on the episode of Saturday Night Live to support Dwayne Johnson Tom Hanks had appeared on the episode of Saturday Night Live to support Dwayne Johnson

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson said, his actor friend, Tom Hanks is a role model for him. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram where he posted a picture with the Bridge of Spies star and wrote that he respects him for his work ethic and kindness. Hanks had appeared on the episode of Saturday Night Live to support Johnson, who had hosted the show for the record fifth time.” (I) want to say thank you to my bud Tom Hanks for taking time out of his busy schedule as he’s shooting with Spielberg in NY, to come by and help induct me into the #SaturdayNightLive 5 Timer’s Club.”I look up to this man with such great admiration and respect. His work ethic, talent, humility and most of all his kindness. Values that are important to me. OG Hanks,” wrote Johnson. In the SNL episode, the Baywatch star officially announced he would run for US President in 2020 and chose Hanks as his running partner.

While the extended weekend gone by was a crucial one at US box office and two of the much awaited films opened amid high expectations — Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch and Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, aka Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. Considering it was the Memorial Weekend in the US, these films were expected to tap on the best profits. While the former starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron was also the big debut for our desi export to the West, Priyanka Chopra, the film’s box office collections however did not turn out as expected. Baywatch, which is a reboot of the popular 1990s TV show by the same name, has earned a total of $18.1 million on its first weekend in the US.

