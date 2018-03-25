Academy President John Bailey on sexual misconduct allegations: It did not happen

The Academy president John Bailey has denied the sexual harassment allegations against him The Academy president John Bailey has denied the sexual harassment allegations against him

The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars, has denied a sexual harassment allegation, Variety reported on Saturday.

In a memo sent to the Academy staff, President John Bailey said allegations in Hollywood trade publications, that he tried to touch a woman inappropriately a decade ago on a movie set were untrue, Variety reported.

A representative for Bailey did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently confirm any of the allegations.

Bailey, a cinematographer whose credits range from Groundhog Day to How to Be a Latin Lover, said in the memo that media reports describing complaints to the academy were false and served only to tarnish his 50-year career, Variety reported.

“There was a single named complaint regarding an allegation dating back more than a decade ago in which I am alleged to have to attempt to touch a woman inappropriately while we were both riding in a transport van on a movie set. That did not happen. I have supported women throughout my career and am heartened by the outpouring of support I have received from numerous women with whom I have worked and supported during my career,” a section of Bailey’s memo, as reported by Variety, read.

Bailey has insisted in his memo that no action will be taken against him based on the aforementioned complain, as the incident itself did not take place. He stated that he cared deeply about women and their issues, and therefore the possibility of such a thing happening does not exist.

