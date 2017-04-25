Abigail Breslin was too shocked to report sexual assault

Abigail Breslin was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder a year and a half ago . Abigail Breslin was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder a year and a half ago .

Actress Abigail Breslin says she did not report her sexual assault as she was in a state of shock and denial. The 21-year-old actress recently opened up about the dreadful incident on Instagram and posted an infographic by RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organisation in the US.

The actress was then prompted to share another post, after one user commented on the previous image, “Reported rapes are the only rapes that count.” In the second post captioned as “Trigger Warning”, Breslin revealed she was in a relationship with her rapist. “First off, I was in complete shock and total denial…Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed… Thirdly, I knew how hurt my friends and family would be after finding out, and I didn’t want to put them through that.”

Check out Abigail Breslin Instagram posts here:

She further says she was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder a year and a half ago and has made a “lot of progress since the event occurred”. Towards the end, Breslin wrote, “Unreported rapes count. Reported rapes count. End of story.”

