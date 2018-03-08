A Wrinkle in Time: Here are five reasons to watch the Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon starrer

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time releases on March 9. Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time releases on March 9.

A Wrinkle in Time starring Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling is all set to release this Friday. Disney has had a loyal audience for its films for a long time now. Not just the kids, but audience from all age groups appreciate a visually stunning film that has an engaging story to offer and Disney has delivered time and again.

On the eve of A Wrinkle in Time’s release, we give you five reasons to watch this Disney film:

1. The stellar star cast

Disney’s upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time boasts of some promising names in its cast. Starting with Oprah Winfrey who plays Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon who plays Mrs. Whatsit and Mindy Kaling who plays Mrs. Who, the star cast is impressive. The film is led by Storm Reid who plays the central role of Meg Murry. The 14-year-old actor has earlier played small roles in films like 12 Years a Slave and Sleight but this is her first big-ticket project.

2. The emotional story

A Wrinkle in Time is based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle. While the story is set across different dimensions, at the heart of it, it is an emotional story of a daughter looking for her missing father. Meg wishes to get her father back home and travels through the universe just so she can achieve that.

3. The A-grade visual effects

Disney has made a name for itself when it comes to live-action films and the audience is assured that they are in for a visual treat when they go for a Disney movie. This case holds true for A Wrinkle in Time as well. With some beautiful visual effects in the trailer, we can expect that the film would definitely be a treat in IMAX.

4. Science-fiction that’s reminiscent of Nolan

After watching the trailer of A Wrinkle in Time, one gets reminded of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. The exploration of the other dimensions in time has happened in many other films but recently, the concept was last seen in Nolan’s film. The science-fiction nature of the Disney film will surely attract adults as well.

5. Frozen, Game of Thrones and many more, this team has some great credentials

The team behind A Wrinkle in Time has worked in critically acclaimed projects so one can hope that they will bring their best to this film as well. The screenplay of the film is written by Jennifer Lee who is known for writing and co-directing the popular Disney film Frozen. The music of this film is by Ramin Djawadi who has consistently created some exceptional music for all seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Director Ava DuVernay has also done marvelous work before which includes the 2014 film Selma.

