A Wrinkle In Time new trailer: Ava DuVernay’s fantastical journey with Oprah Winfrey and Storm Reid looks like a must-watch

Walt Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming Ava DuVernay film A Wrinkle in Time based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle. Featuring an ensemble cast including Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, André Holland, Zach Galifianakis, and Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time is the story of a young black girl, Meg Murray.

What if a straight line is not the shortest distance between two points? What if there is a fifth dimension which can make you reach places instantly? The recently released trailer for A Wrinkle in Time is all about that possibility. Taking us through a strange yet visually stunning world with Meg Murray, her younger brother Charles Wallace Murray, and school friend Calvin O’Keefe after Meg’s father disappears, this new look of A Wrinkle in Time has piqued our interest.

Watch A Wrinkle In Time trailer:

As the kids embark on this fantastical journey between the realms of space and time, they have the three mysterious celestial witches, Mrs Which, Mrs Who, and Mrs Whatsit, played by Oprah, Reese and Mindy. The trailer is narrated by the Mrs Ws who explain that they think Murrays’ father is still alive. Now, it’s up to the children to save him and potentially the world.

Tonight’s the night! Tune in to the American Music Awards tonight to be the first to see the new trailer for A #WrinkleInTime! pic.twitter.com/OcR6RIB2kL — A Wrinkle In Time (@WrinkleInTime) November 19, 2017

Here’s the brand-new poster for A Wrinkle in Time! Tune in to the @AMAs this Sunday on ABC to see the new trailer. #WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/EvrLABQgRu — A Wrinkle In Time (@WrinkleInTime) November 17, 2017

With this sci-fi adventure, Ava has become the third woman and first black female director to get such a large budget (more than a 100 million dollars). With a screenplay by Jennifer Lee, A Wrinkle in Time clocks into theatres on March 9, 2018.

