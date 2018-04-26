A Quiet Place: Sequel to Emily Blunt-John Krasinski starrer already in works

Paramount Pictures is developing a sequel to the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place. Paramount Pictures is developing a sequel to the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place.

A sequel to John Krasinski’s breakout thriller hit A Quiet Place is already in the works at Paramount Pictures. Starring Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, A Quiet Place has a very different take on the horror film genre as it follows the Abbott family (led by Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt) fighting against sightless creatures with hypersensitive hearing known as the “Death Angels.” The creatures have already cleared most of the earth’s population and the Abbott family is their next target.

As reported by Variety, the studio’s chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos made the announcement at CinemaCon, “We’re thrilled to say that we’re already working on the sequel to A Quiet Place.” With a screenplay by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, the nearly dialogue-free movie went on to rake big numbers at the box office. It marks Gianopulos’ first major win since he joined Paramount. Gianopulos did not inform the audiences on whether Krasinski or Blunt will be returning to the screens in the sequel.

The film marked the second biggest US box office opening for 2018 with its collection of 50 million dollars. Having grossed 213 million dollars worldwide so far, the thriller even reclaimed the No 1 spot at the US box office last weekend. With a sterling 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, A Quiet Place has also become a favourite among film critics.

Indian Express reviewer Shalini Langer gave the film a positive review and wrote, “The film un-peels these questions, in what might be its most effective and unsaid effort. The fact that the Abbotts may have survived because the condition of their daughter Regan, played by Simmonds, meant they already knew sign language is a nifty little touch anyway.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd