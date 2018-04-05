A Quiet Place: Five reasons to watch this Emily Blunt thriller

Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place hits the theatres on April 6. Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place hits the theatres on April 6.

“If they hear you, they hunt you.” That is the crazy premise of the upcoming horror film A Quiet Place helmed by John Krasinski starring himself and Emily Blunt. The film’s plot follows a family of four who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. Set in 2020, the film hits the theatres on April 6. Here’s why you should give it a watch.

Interesting premise

In A Quiet Place’s trailer, we are introduced to the Abbott family who is navigating through life without making the slightest noise. They tiptoe around, they even play board games with wool-made tokens. And while the trailer does not reveal much about these horrific creatures that hunt through sound, the idea manages to pique our interest in the horror film. It hasn’t been seen before and it will be intriguing to see how the makers build a narrative around it.

Near-silent thriller

With the characters trying to make little or no sound to pass unnoticed under the radar of the looming terror, A Quiet Place can almost qualify as a silent thriller. In the trailer too, we see how the simple act of switching on a toy by Marcus, the youngest of the Abbotts, has a scary ripple effect on his surroundings. In another powerful scene, we are shown how Evelyn, who is going through her labour pains, is withholding her screams so as not to disturb the monsters. A Quiet Place could actually be a brilliant exploration of how deafening silence can be.

Emily Blunt

With films like Into The Woods, Edge of Tomorrow and The Girl on the Train to her name, Emily Blunt has become one such actor that viewers can easily bank on. She essays the role of Evelyn Abbott and is perfectly nailing her disheveled look in the trailer. We expect another powerful performance from the adept actor in A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski

This is the third directorial outing for Blunt’s husband John Krasinski. While his previous directorial The Hollars had received decent reviews from critics, it will be interesting to see how Krasinski approaches this thriller. Krasinski not only directs but also plays a pivotal role of Lee Abbott in the film. He became a household name with his role as Jim Halpert in TV series The Office.

Early reviews

With a 99% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, A Quiet Place has become a favourite among critics abroad. Praised for its originality, it is being said that A Quiet Place features some almost-perfect sequences that could actually scare the wits out of you.

