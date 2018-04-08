A Quiet Place: Chris Pratt wants you to check out the Emily Blunt and John Krasinski starrer right now

A Quiet Place is being almost universally praised. A Quiet Place is being almost universally praised.

A Quiet Place has been called one of the most original and scariest movies in quite a while.This simply means that almost all the reviews of the film are positive. But it is not just critics who are enamoured of it. This film is being talked about and discussed a lot on social media. And even a few celebs have chimed in.

Chris Pratt, while coming out of the theatre, could not help gushing about the movie in a video on Instagram. He asked his fans to cancel any plans they had and to just go and see the movie. He also called The Quiet Place a “freaking dope” film that will “scare the crap out of you.” You can see the video below.

The body language (insofar as his body was visible) suggested this was unlike anything Chris Pratt had seen. He captioned the video, “HOLY CRAPPP!!!! Stop what you’re doing right now … AND GO SEE “A QUIET PLACE” it’s scary, moving, with amazing performances and a totally original idea. A+++ 97% on rotten tomatoes for a reason. Bring a friend.”

John Krasinski, the director and the male lead of the film, responded to Pratt’s effusive praise on Twitter with, “Oh man… who ARE you @prattprattpratt ??? … nicest guy ever, that’s who!”.

Krasinski also seemed delighted after Stephen King, the undisputed king of horror fiction, tweeted out positively about his film. King had said, “A QUIET PLACE is an extraordinary piece of work. Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera’s eye open wide in a way few movies manage.” Krasinski quoted the tweet and said, “Brain…not processing. Uh oh—don’t black out John, don’t black out— …too late.” You know your horror movie rocks when Stephen King praises it.

TV show host Jimmy Fallon tweeted, “Just watched #AQuietPlace. Congrats @johnkrasinski, I can’t sleep and I’m all out of Gilmore Girls to watch to clear my head. What psycho wrote this? Oh you did. What crazy person directed this. You again. Cast your real wife as your wife? Come on!?! We have to talk.”

A Quiet Place has an incredible 97% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, ” A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that’s as original as it is scary — and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent.”

