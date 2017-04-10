50 and Fabulous: Cindy Crawford slays with her topless photoshoot, see pics

Cindy Crawford proves that she can never go out of style. Cindy Crawford proves that she can never go out of style.

Who said beauty has to do anything with age? Some people never go out of style and if anyone is determined to prove it, that would be the American model Cindy Crawford. Even at 51 she looked as fetching as ever when she posed topless on the beach and posted the images on Instagram. Cindy Crawford made mommy jeans look cool when she posed for a popular magazine.This comes a month after the mother of two showed off her bikini-perfect body while enjoying in a pool when she was on a vacation in St Barts. If anything, she still knows how to heat things up while posing for the camera.

“Forever in Denim. Thanks @VogueMagazine! #momjeans,” she captioned her picture while posing near the beach.

When the model had announced plans to retire in February, people were simply unable to handle that they were about the witness the end of an era in the world of glamour. “Every year, I tell my kids I’m retiring. It’s a running joke in our family. And yet every year, opportunities pop up that really excite me. While it’s true that I’m eager to shift my focus a bit to concentrate on my businesses, friends and family — I’m not making any final statements (not all headlines tell the whole story!). I have loved being part of the fashion industry for the past 30 years — and if that time has taught me anything, it’s this: never say never. Thanks for all the support, I’m so excited for what 2016 holds! xo Cindy ,” she had said on an Instagram post last year.

She had been one of the top models since the 80’s and had posed on multiple covers for magazines. Cindy Crawford went on to become one of the brand ambassadors of various popular products like OMEGA watches, Pepsi etc. Her 1992 Pepsi commercial is still a treat to watch.

