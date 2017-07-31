Benedict Cumberbatch misses doing radio show Cabin Pressure

Benedict Cumberbatch misses the Cabin Pressure show Benedict Cumberbatch misses the Cabin Pressure show

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, best known as Marvel’s Doctor Strange and TV series character Sherlock Holmes, said he had a good time when he appeared on the Radio 4 sitcom Cabin Pressure and he missed the show now.Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, best known as Marvel’s Doctor Strange and TV series character Sherlock Holmes, said he had a good time when he appeared on the Radio 4 sitcom Cabin Pressure and he missed the show now.

Cabin Pressure is a radio sitcom written and created by John Finnemore and directed and produced by David Tyler. It follows the exploits of the eccentric crew of the single aeroplane owned by MJN Air as they are chartered to take all manner of items, people or animals across the world. The show stars Finnemore, Stephanie Cole, Roger Allam and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The 41-year-old actor said the spontaneity of the show, that followed the everyday life of a small air crew, was what kept him and his co-stars on their toes, reported DigitalSpy. “It was really good fun. I miss it. We’d come in on the day – it was all a day’s work, the whole thing – we’d probably get the script a week before but I don’t think, other than Roger Allam (co-star), any of us had really ever read it properly until we were all sat round the table together and it was such good fun, really good fun,” Cumberbatch said. The Sherlock star essayed the role of Captain Martin Crieff, who loved flying but was bad at his job and was not paid for it. The show also starred Stephanie Cole and John Finnemore, who was its writer-creator.

Benedict Cumberbatch is an English actor who has performed in films, television, theatre and radio. He first performed at the Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park in Shakespearean productions and made his West End debut portraying George Tesman in Richard Eyre’s revival of Hedda Gabler in 2005. Since then he has starred in the Royal National Theatre productions After the Dance (2010) and Frankenstein (2011). In 2015, he played William Shakespeare’s Hamlet at the Barbican Theatre.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App