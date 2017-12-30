$300,000 stolen from Stan Lee’s account

Stan Lee has created iconic comic book characters like Spider-Man, The Hulk and Iron Man. Stan Lee has created iconic comic book characters like Spider-Man, The Hulk and Iron Man.

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee has filed a police complaint claiming that $300,000 has been stolen from his account.

The 95-year-old filed the complaint on Tuesday after discovering that the money had been withdrawn without his knowledge, reports tmz.com.

People who look after Lee’s account discovered a cheque for the missing amount marked as a “loan” that they believe may have been forged. The cheque was made out to “Hands Of Respect LLC”, which is a merchandising company.

The website claimed that “neither Lee nor his money managers wrote or authorised the transaction”. Beverly Hills Police Department is currently investigating the possible forgery.

Stan Lee is one of the most popular comic book legend. Lee has created iconic comic book characters like Spider-Man, The Hulk and Iron Man. The ‘Godfather’ of comics Stan Lee is known for making cameos in Marvel movies. He also never fails to make appearance in big events ike the Comic-con.

Stan Lee redefined the ethics of superhero by making them look more relevant. His idea of superheroes presented them as vulnerable people who have to deal with the daily life problems of relationships, assignments and much more, apart from saving the world from the clutches of supervillains.

Talking about Superman, Stan Lee once said, “He was never very interesting to me because I was never worried about him. And if you’re not worried about the jam your hero is in, there’s no excitement.”

(With IANS inputs)

