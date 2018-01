2018 Oscar nominations: The complete list

Here’s the Oscar 2018 full nominations list Here’s the Oscar 2018 full nominations list

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis on Tuesday evening announced the nominations for the 2018 Oscar Awards:

Best Picture

Directing

Leading Actress

Leading Actor

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Animated Feautre

Original Song

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short

Foreign Language Film

Supporting Actor

Supporting Actress

Makeup & Hairstyling

Film Editing

Visual Effects

Original Score:

Live Action Short:

Animated Short:

Sound Mixing:

Sound Editing:

Costume Design:

Cinematography:

Production Design:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd