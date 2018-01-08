2018 Golden Globe Awards Winners: LIVE RESULTS

Who won what at 2018 Golden Globe Awards Who won what at 2018 Golden Globe Awards

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This year, the event is hosted by talk show host Seth Meyers.

Here’s a quick look at who won what at 2018 Golden Globe Awards:

Best Motion Picture – Drama: To be announced

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: To be announced

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: To be announced

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: To be announced

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: To be announced

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: To be announced

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: To be announced

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director – Motion Picture: To be announced

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: To be announced

Best Motion Picture – Animated: To be announced

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: To be announced

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: To be announced

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: To be announced

Best Television Series – Drama: The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: To be announced

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: To be announced

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: To be announced

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: To be announced

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: To be announced

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: To be announced

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Oprah Winfrey

