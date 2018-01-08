2018 Golden Globe Awards Winners: LIVE RESULTS

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This year, the event is hosted by talk show host Seth Meyers.
Here’s a quick look at who won what at 2018 Golden Globe Awards:
Best Motion Picture – Drama: To be announced
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: To be announced
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: To be announced
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: To be announced
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: To be announced
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: To be announced
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: To be announced
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director – Motion Picture: To be announced
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: To be announced
Best Motion Picture – Animated: To be announced
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: To be announced
Best Original Score – Motion Picture: To be announced
Best Original Song – Motion Picture: To be announced
Best Television Series – Drama: The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: To be announced
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: To be announced
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: To be announced
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: To be announced
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: To be announced
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: To be announced
Cecil B. DeMille Award: Oprah Winfrey
