2001 A Space Odyssey trailer: Christopher Nolan presents the unrestored edition of iconic Stanley Kubrick film

2001: A Space Odyssey, directed by Stanley Kubrick, is considered as one of the most influential movies of all time. It was also said to be way ahead of its time when it released in 1968. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is a huge Kubrick fan, has been campaigning for the film format (as opposed to digital) and his recent India trip was also based on it. He had promised to bring out the untouched 70 mm version of 2001: A Space Odyssey to showcase the beauty of the film format.

And it is here. A trailer has been released by Warner Bros, the studio that Nolan has worked since 2005’s Batman Begins, and the film looks gorgeous. 2001: A Space Odyssey has always looked beautiful, but not this beautiful. Many say Nolan is fighting a losing battle when he says we should prefer film as a production and projection format over digital. But this trailer is an emphatic endorsement of his vision. It looks stunning. Nolan had said that the Kubrick film was a huge influence on his science-fiction Interstellar, and those who have seen both would notice the similarities.

Nolan states on the official site, “For the first time since the original release, this 70mm print was struck from new printing elements made from the original camera negative. This is a true photochemical film recreation. There are no digital tricks, remastered effects, or revisionist edits. This is the unrestored film – that recreates the cinematic event that audiences experienced fifty years ago.”

It is notable that A Space Odyssey was not such a phenomenon around its release. The film got muted reception, but in the present day, there are few films that can better it. The film will open at Cannes Film Festival on May 12. There is no word on a theatrical release.

