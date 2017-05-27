Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 9: Arjun Kapoor film crosses Rs 50-cr mark. Should Irrfan Khan worry?

Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 9: Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has minted Rs 50.95 crore. Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 9: Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has minted Rs 50.95 crore.

Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium which released last weekend are going steady at the box office despite new releases including Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales. Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has minted Rs 50.95 crore. The film, however, witnessed a dip in collections on Friday and managed to earn a mere Rs 1.76 crore at the start of its second weekend.

On the other hand, Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar-starrer is still going strong and might be the sleeper hit this year. The film has collected Rs 28.03 crore so far. In fact, Hindi Medium’s second Friday collection of Rs 2.82 crore was more than Half Girlfriend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#HalfGirlfriend registers a decline… [Week 2] Fri 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 50.95 cr. India biz.” He also shared, “#HindiMedium collects more on 2nd Fri than an opening day… [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr. Total: ₹ 28.03 cr. India biz.”

#HalfGirlfriend registers a decline… [Week 2] Fri 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 50.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2017

#HindiMedium collects more on 2nd Fri than opening day… [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr. Total: ₹ 28.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is happy the way his latest film has received a positive response from the audience. “I feel really happy when my film works at the box-office because eventually, good box office numbers are the barometer of success for any film. If people are buying tickets at the box office, then why should I feel negativity around me? I thrive on positivity in life rather than negativity,” Arjun told IANS.

The actor also said that he is not bothered by the bad reviews that film has got. “The audience is more open to giving the film space and time to enjoy what it is meant for rather than having preconceived notions. I feel the audience is the most important part of filmmaking because, at the end of the day, you are making a film for them and not for a limited bunch of people who call themselves critics.”

