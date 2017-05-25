Hindi Medium Vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 6: Can Irrfan Khan, Arjun Kapoor films survive Sachin Tendulkar’s challenge?

Hindi Medium Vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 6: While Half Girlfriend received a lot of flak not just from critics but also from social media, Hindi Medium had opened to good reviews. Hindi Medium Vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 6: While Half Girlfriend received a lot of flak not just from critics but also from social media, Hindi Medium had opened to good reviews.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium released last week amid a lot of competition. The two films have different budget brackets and genres. While Half Girlfriend received a lot of flak not just from critics but also from social media, Hindi Medium had opened to good reviews. Irrfan Khan, who had promoted his film with recreated memes, was appreciated for his brilliant performance.

Both the films are running steadily at the theatres. Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend managed to garner as much as Rs 45.63 crore, Hindi Medium has garnered as much as Rs. 22.11 crore till now. The race seems to be strong and steady considering the fact that the film has released in the middle of massive competition like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, which continues to remain popular till now.

For Half Girlfriend, the trolls seemed to have worked in favour of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor film. After all, no publicity is bad publicity.

Half Girlfriend tells a love story — rather half love story — of a hardcore Delhi girl and a Bihari boy and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium shows India’s obsession with the English language, which is not even their native language. While Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film delivers the usual Bollywood masala love story, Irrfan Khan’s film is based on serious social issues that has affected our judgements in some manner.

Both the films will soon be facing competition from Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a biopic on Sachin Tendulkar, one of the most popular Indian cricket players.

