Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 6: Arjun Kapoor film set to earn Rs 50 cr, Irrfan Khan film gets all the love

Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 6: Both Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium are made on a modest budget. Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 6: Both Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium are made on a modest budget.

Driven by its star power, Half Girlfriend has amassed Rs 49.19 crore till date. The fan following of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor coupled with Arijit Singh’s melodious songs have propelled this film on victory path. Hindi Medium is soaring high on positive word of mouth. Irrfan Khan’s film is a surprising hit and has already collected Rs 25.21 crore.

Half Girlfriend is made on an estimated budget of Rs 50 crore including cost & production and promotional & advertisement cost. The film has already collected Rs 36 crore from pre-sales of satellite and music rights. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja confirmed the same and shared the details on his Twitter page. Hindi Medium is made on a modest budget of Rs 22 crore: Rs 14 crore (cost and production) and Rs 8 crore (promotions and advertisement). The film has already collected Rs 15 crore from pre-sales of digital, satellite and music rights. In comparison to Half Girlfriend’s 2500 screens, Hindi Medium was released on around 1126 screens in India. The film has got 800 screens in the second week despite new releases that also include Sachin A Billion Dreams and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. That itself suggests that Hindi Medium is getting a warm response from the audience.

#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr, Tue 4.46 cr, Wed 4.02 cr, Thu 3.56 cr. Total: ₹ 49.19 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2017

#HindiMedium Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.10 cr, Thu 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 25.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2017

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box figures of both films on his Twitter page. He wrote,”#HindiMedium Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.10 cr, Thu 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 25.21 cr. India biz.” Taran also shared, ” #HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr, Tue 4.46 cr, Wed 4.02 cr, Thu 3.56 cr. Total: ₹ 49.19 cr. India biz.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is not disappointed by the bad reviews that his latest release

Half Girlfriend has got. “The audience is more open to giving the film space and time to enjoy what it is meant for rather than having preconceived notions. I feel the audience is the most important part of filmmaking because, at the end of the day, you are making a film for them and not for a limited bunch of people who call themselves critics,” Arjun told IANS.

Also Read: Tubelight trailer: Salman Khan is film’s hero as well as its biggest liability

“I feel really happy when my film works at the box-office because eventually, good box office numbers are the barometer of success for any film. If people are buying tickets at the box office, then why should I feel negativity around me? I thrive on positivity in life rather than negativity,” the actor added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd