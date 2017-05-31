Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 13: Can the two films survive the storm of new releases this weekend?

Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 13: With as many as half a dozen films releasing the coming weekend, it will be interesting to see which of the two will survive at the box office. Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 13: With as many as half a dozen films releasing the coming weekend, it will be interesting to see which of the two will survive at the box office.

Whatever Irrfan Khan touches turns gold. Blame it on his amazing acting prowess or the subjects he picks, they manage to establish a direct chord with the audience. And his latest film Hindi Medium is just another example. The film, which has kept its pace at the box office even after its second weekend, is soon to cross Rs 50 crore. Till Tuesday, its collections stood at Rs 41.77 crore. It has clearly become the choice of movie goers over Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend. The film, which was adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel is seeing falling profits by the day and we wonder if it will be able to survive for another week at the theaters.

As per reports, Half Girlfriend has earned Rs 55 crore and currently stands near Rs 57 crore approximately. But if we see its profit trend closely, the film has witnessed a major fall with a collection of a mere Rs 6.12 crore on its weekend two. As against this, Hindi Medium raked in Rs 12.14 crore during the same time. As per trade pundits, the Irrfan Khan film will touch Rs 60 crore. But with as many as half a dozen films releasing the coming weekend, it will be worth taking note as to which of the two will survive at the box office.

#HindiMedium eyes ₹ 50 cr… [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 4.21 cr, Sun 5.11 cr, Mon 2.20 cr, Tue 2.22 cr. Total: ₹ 41.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2017

Hindi Medium has been declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh. Directed by Saket Chaudhary it is a slice of life comedy based in Delhi, and marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. It tells the tale of a middle-class couple who want their daughter to get admission in an elite school.

On the other side, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion is running well even after a month of its release. The Prabhas-starrer has created a new club of Rs 500 crore in India.

