Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 12: Irrfan Khan film’s content overthrows Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s half baked love story

Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 12: On its second weekend, Irrfan Khan film’s performance was on an upswing while Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor film fell flat. Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 12: On its second weekend, Irrfan Khan film’s performance was on an upswing while Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor film fell flat.

Hindi Medium and Half Girlfriend, both of which released on May 19, are performing against the expectations. Their clash was one of the least noticed at the box office. But the way they have performed has surely brought them under limelight. While Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend had enough buzz around it prior to its release, affirming its good show at the theaters. As against it, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium was a small film from day one and not much was expected from it. But the tables turned soon after their release and today, it is Hindi Medium which has turned out to be a sleeper hit, while Half Girlfriend is struggling to maintain its hold at the box office.

Also read | Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 11: Irrfan Khan film is sleeper hit of the year, earns Rs 39.55 cr

Till Monday, Hindi Medium collected Rs 39.55 crore, including Rs 12.14 crore during its second weekend. As against this, Half Girlfriend fell flat with a collection of a mere Rs 6.12 crore on its weekend two. This, after the Arjun Kapoor film had a decent start last weekend, with Rs 32.04 crore, while Irrfan Khan’s movie looked pale with just Rs 12.56 crore. The change in their show and reception is being credited to Hindi Medium’s content-based plot and a strong word of mouth.

#HindiMedium [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 4.21 cr, Sun 5.11 cr, Mon 2.20 cr. Total: ₹ 39.55 cr. India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 30, 2017

Irrfan Khan’s performance is being touted as another factor in favour of Hindi Medium. Giving him company is Pakistani actor Saba Qamar who makes her Bollywood debut with this film. Her acting is getting enough praise too.

Half Girlfriend, on the other hand, had everything glossy required for a masala Bollywood film. From hit songs to a hit pairing, everything looked right for the film. But its weak screenplay left the film at the receiving end. Despite being an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name, and being directed by Mohit Suri, known for his romantic films, Half Girlfriend only manage a half hearted reception at the box office from cinefans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd