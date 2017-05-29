Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 11: Here’s why Irrfan Khan film is the clear winner

Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 11: Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 11:

Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium was clearly an underdog when it released along with Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend last week. Hindi Medium was comparatively made on a low budget and starred lesser known actors. Half Girlfriend carried more weight as names including Chetan Bhagat, Mohit Suri, Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor were associated with the film.

While the film lived up to its expectations during the first weekend with a decent collection of Rs 32 crore, Half Girlfriend fell flat during the second weekend. While makers proudly spoke that how the bad reviews hardly matter, the same was reflected during film’s second-weekend collection.

Half Girlfriend collected a mere Rs 6.12 crore compared to Hindi Medium’s collection of Rs 12.14 crore during the second weekend. The first weekend collections of Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium were respectively Rs 32.04 cr and Rs 12.56 cr. These figures show that Half Girlfriend has taken a huge decline of 80.90% during the second weekend in comparison to the first, while Hindi Medium showed a decline of mere 3.34%. Clearly, Irrfan Khan film has emerged as an underdog winner despite pitted against a film with more star power. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures and confirmed the same.

#HalfGirlfriend declines considerably in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 55.31 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

#HindiMedium maintains a STRONG GRIP in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 4.21 cr, Sun 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 37.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor beefs up for a new ad. Is this look connected to Sanjay Dutt biopic? Watch video. Read here

Half Girlfriend was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, while Hindi Medium was made on a budget of Rs 22 crore. Arjun Kapoor film collected Rs 36 crore from pre-sales of satellite and music rights. Irrfan Khan film, on the other hand, earned Rs 15 crore from pre-sales of digital, satellite and music rights. In comparison to Half Girlfriend’s 2500 screens, Hindi Medium was released on 1126 screens. Irrfan Khan film was released on 800 screens in the second week suggesting its strong show at box office amid new releases.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd