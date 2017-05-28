Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend box office collection day 10: Arjun Kapoor film loses momentum, Irrfan Khan film soars high

Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium stars celebrated the success of their films recently and it was time for some introspect. Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium stars celebrated the success of their films recently and it was time for some introspect.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend might have crossed Rs 50-crore mark in a week’s time but it put up a disappointing show on its second Saturday. That’s not entirely surprising, given the bad reviews that this Mohit Suri directorial has got so far. Half Girlfriend started on a good note during the first weekend, collecting a decent amount of Rs 30 crore. But unlike Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Half Girlfriend has clearly failed to build a positive word of mouth. Hindi Medium amassed Rs 4.21 crore in comparison to Half Girlfriend’s collection of Rs 2.01 crore on the second Saturday.

So far, Half Girlfriend has collected Rs 52.96 crore, while Hindi Medium has collected Rs 32.24 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures for both films. He tweeted,”#HalfGirlfriend [Week 2] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 52.96 cr. India biz.” He also shared, “#HindiMedium witnesses MASSIVE GROWTH on Sat… [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 4.21 cr. Total: ₹ 32.24 cr. India biz.”

#HalfGirlfriend [Week 2] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 52.96 cr. India biz.

#HindiMedium witnesses MASSIVE GROWTH on Sat… [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 4.21 cr. Total: ₹ 32.24 cr. India biz.

Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium stars celebrated the success of their films recently and it was time for some introspect. Half Girlfriend producer Ekta Kapoor told IANS, “With my production house, I lost confidence in myself when I gave five flop films in a row. My last hit film was with Mohit Suri in 2014 (‘Ek Villain’). There was a time when I wasn’t even sure whether I want to continue making films or not, but God has been kind, prayers have worked and the film has done well.”

Ekta was also not bothered by the bad reviews Half Girlfriend was receiving. “When my TV soap ‘Naagin’ was launched, during that time, there were 500 stories that how this soap is the reason to malign creativity and entertainment factor on television.With this film also, critics felt that ‘Half Girlfriend’ is a melodrama but I am glad that masses accepted the film. More than money, I think acceptance from the audience is the biggest thing which I haven’t experienced in the last three years,” Ekta added.

