Hindi Medium box office collection day 4: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar film collects 15.71 crore

Hindi Medium, a satire on country’s obsession with the English language and headlined by Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, is getting rave reviews from critics and audience alike. The film has got a positive word of mouth publicity and unlike Half Girlfriend, the Hindi Medium’s box office figures have shown a growth trajectory over the weekend. Hindi Medium has collected Rs 15.71 crore so far. The film passed Monday test and collected Rs 3.15 crore on Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#HindiMedium has a SOLID Mon… Collects more than Fri… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr. Total: ₹ 15.71 cr. India biz.” Another release this weekend, Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has collected Rs 37 crore so far.

#HindiMedium has a SOLID Mon… Collects more than Fri… Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr. Total: ₹ 15.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

Irrfan and Saba play a high-profile couple from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk who want to send their daughter Pia to an English medium school. However, as both are Hindi-speaking, it’s rather difficult to get their daughter admitted to an English medium school. So they pose as poor people in order to get their daughter an admission to school under RTE ( Right to Education) act. Irrfan is ably supported by actor Deepak Dobriyal who plays a man living in slums. Irrfan and Deepak have shared screen after a gap of 13 years. Both acted together in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Maqbool.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 22 crore, Hindi Medium has already recovered Rs 7 crore from pre-sales rights. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium was released on 1126 screens in the domestic market.

