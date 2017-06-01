Hindi Medium box office collection day 14: The film gets closer to 50 crore mark and is officially a hit

Hindi Medium box office collection: The Irrfan Khan-Saba Qamar starrer has made a place for itself in this year’s hits. Hindi Medium box office collection: The Irrfan Khan-Saba Qamar starrer has made a place for itself in this year’s hits.

Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium might have had a slow start at the box office but now the film is all set to cross Rs 50 crore mark. The film which came face to face with Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend was expected to bite the dust or be an underdog. The latter has been proved right. It’s unusual theme had a stiff competition from a typical Bollywood romance drama. Eventually, people fell in love with the story which is relatable in today’s time. The film mostly picked up after word-of-mouth praises. Irrfan Khan gives a film his own touch with his ace acting skills and brought out parents’ concern about admitting their children in the right school beautifully. Thus while Hindi Medium stays strong at the box office, Half Girlfriend might have taken a bad dip as updated figures showed an 85 percent drop in its second-weekend collection.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box-office collection of Hindi Medium. The film has collected Rs. 43.98 crore already clearing its way for another record. Taran’s latest tweet about the film’s collection reads, “#HindiMedium [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 4.21 cr, Sun 5.11 cr, Mon 2.20 cr, Tue 2.22 cr, Wed 2.21 cr. Total: ₹ 43.98 cr. ROCK-STEADY!” Despite getting lesser number of screens (1126) in comparison to Half Girlfriend (2500), this Saket Chaudhary directorial has made a place for itself in this year’s hits.

#HindiMedium [Week 2] Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 4.21 cr, Sun 5.11 cr, Mon 2.20 cr, Tue 2.22 cr, Wed 2.21 cr. Total: ₹ 43.98 cr. ROCK-STEADY! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 1, 2017

The film’s steady collection in weekdays, thus proves that there is a chance that it will do good business in the coming weekend too. The film is based on the tale of a middle-class couple who want their daughter to get admission in an elite school. The film shows how they are ready to do anything to make this happen. Other than Irrfan Khan, the film also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh, who have all done justice with their respective roles.

Now we really want to hear some update about Arjun-Shraddha-starrer Half Girlfriend and compare to see which film actually wins the box office race!

