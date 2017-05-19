Hindi Medium box office collection Day 1: Will Irrfan Khan’s film pick up pace after good reviews?

Will Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium pick up pace over the weekend? Will Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium pick up pace over the weekend?

Hindi Medium stars actor Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead role. The film is about the pressure that parents go through during the admissions if their kids in school. It is about the obsession the society has today with admitting their kids in English medium schools because otherwise they are looked down upon in the society. The movie released on the big screens on May 19, and so far has received decent reviews from critics. However, Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, which also released on the same day has not been received so well by the critics.

On day 1, according to reports in Bollywood Hungama, the film saw an occupancy rate of just 5 percent. It has released in over 1100 screen, however, people were not keen on watching this film on Day 1. If one had to go by the past small budget movies that deals with a unique topic, we could assume that the audience is waiting to see how the film is being reviewed. This gives hope to the film because there is a chance that movie goers would opt to spend their money on a well-received movie. Half Girlfriend saw better reception with 15 to 20 per cent occupancy on Day 1.

It all comes down to the content of both these film. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’s film, Baahubali 2, is still going strong and has achieved the status of the first Indian film to earn Rs 1500 crore at the box office. Will Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s film manage to fare well at the box office this weekend? We will just have to wait and watch.

